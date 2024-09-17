Dow Inc. (DOW) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dow Inc. (DOW) closed the most recent trading day at $51.51, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Shares of the materials science have depreciated by 5.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dow Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 24, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.62, marking a 29.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $43.08 billion, representing changes of +12.05% and -3.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dow Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.52% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Dow Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dow Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.26.

We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DOW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

