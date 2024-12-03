Dow Inc. appoints Karen Carter COO

Dow announced that Karen Carter, currently president of Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics, has been appointed to the role of COO, effective immediately. Carter will be responsible for driving business and operational performance across the organization with a focus on strengthening customer engagement and relationships, accelerating the commercialization of Dow’s pipeline, and enhancing the company’s reliability and service to customers. She will assume strategic oversight of Dow’s business operating segments. In addition, Dow’s Integrated Supply Chain, Purchasing, Information Systems, and Commercial organizations will align to Carter. She will continue to report to Dow chair and CEO Jim Fitterling and will join the company’s executive committee. She will continue to be based in Midland, Michigan. Carter joined Dow in 1994 and has held a broad progression of leadership positions in her more than 30-year career with Dow.

