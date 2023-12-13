Dow Hits Record Highs After Fed Decision

Stocks broke out in a big way today, gapping higher as upbeat investor sentiment roars back to life. All three major indexes notched their fifth-consecutive wins, after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady for the third-straight meeting. The Fed also indicated three rate cuts to come next year and lowered its 2024 inflation forecast. The Dow added 512 points, closing at a record high and above 37,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at their highest levels since January 2022.

Oil Up Off the Mat, Gold Enjoys Fed Tailwinds

Oil futures rose from last session's six-month lows. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery added 86 cents, or nearly 1.3%, to settle at $69.47 a barrel.

Gold prices rose after today's Fed announcement, with February-dated gold futures rising $4.10, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,997.30 an ounce.

