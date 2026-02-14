Dow Hits Record, but Flat Retail Sales and Soaring Credit-Card Debt Raise Risks for Investors

Key Points

December retail sales were flat despite the Dow hitting a record, raising concerns about consumer demand and the impact of $1.2 trillion in credit card debt on spending and default risk.

Rising odds of a March Fed rate cut have not yet reached levels likely to drive a sustained stock rally, making upcoming jobs data and further Fed signals crucial for market direction.

Discover how flat December retail sales, rising credit‑card debt, and shifting Fed expectations are shaping the outlook for consumer‑facing sectors and risk assets. Watch the video below to see what could drive the next market move.

