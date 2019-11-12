Dow Gives Up Gains After Trump Speaks

The Dow spent most of the day in positive territory, but ran out of steam down the stretch to finish flat. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also strong early on, hitting record highs, but pared these gains into the close. Investors monitored an afternoon speech from President Donald Trump, who said China has cheated the U.S. on trade in the past, but didn't offer more insight on current negotiations. Trump also blasted the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in the U.S., citing other countries' adoption of negative interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,691.49) closed at breakeven on the day, even though 16 of 30 components ended higher. Walt Disney's (DIS) 1.3% gain led the way, while the 14 losers were paced by Exxon Mobil's (XOM) 1.4% fall.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,091.84) managed a 4.8-point, or 0.2%, gain. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,486.09) added 21.8 points, or 0.3%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.68) dipped 0.01 point, or 0.08%.

Oil, Gold Move Lower

There wasn't much movement in oil prices today. December crude futures finished down 6 cents, or 0.1%, at $56.80 per barrel.

Gold prices also fell today. December-dated gold lost $3.40, or 0.2%, to close at $1,453.70 per ounce, marking a fourth straight loss and another three-month low.

