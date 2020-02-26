Markets

Dow Gives Back Gains as U.S. COVID-19 Cases Rise

Contributor
pmartin@sir-inc.com Schaeffer
Published

The Dow turned in its fourth-straight triple-digit loss today, as the rapidly spreading coronavirus continues to grip Wall Street. The blue-chip index let an over 460-point gain slowly slip throughout the day, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned COVID-19 was on the cusp of a pandemic and the U.S. confirmed a new case. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both pared away large gains as well, although the latter was able to fight back into the black by close. It wasn't just equities that reversed course; the 10-year treasury bond yield pivoted lower and fell to a new record low of 1.3%. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • What to do with this drug stock and COVID-19.
  • Target stock just took a hit ahead of earnings.
  • Plus, COVID-19 hits Papa John's stock; three stocks targeted by options traders; and E-Trade bounces back. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,957.59) finished 123.8 points, or 0.5% lower for the day. Pfizer (PFE) was the best of the eight blue-chips in the black, adding 2.3%, while Walt Disney (DIS) was the worst-performing of the remaining 22, losing 3.8%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,116.39) shed 11.8 points, or 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,980.78) added 15.2 points, or 0.2%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 27.56) shed 0.3 points, or 1%. 

Closing Indexes Summary Feb 26

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Feb 26

5 Items on Our Radar Today

  1. Earlier today, Brazil --and Latin America overall -- confirmed its first case of coronavirus. As Italy cases triple and the U.S. braces for a rapid spread, a top U.S. health official said that travel restrictions are irrelevant if a pandemic occurs because it is too difficult to contain. (CNBC)
  2. Beyond Meat (BYND) stock enjoyed a lift today after an announcement that it has landed a partnership that provides sandwiches to Starbucks (SBUX) in Canada. The faux meat concern reports its fourth-quarter earnings tomorrow. (CNBC)
  3. Papa John's lost out to to coronavirus after earnings.
  4. Options traders heavily targeted these three stocks.
  5. E-Trade Financial stock remains strong despite recent setback. 

corporate earnings feb 26

Unusual Options Activity Feb 26

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil Logs Fourth Straight Loss

Crude oil futures declined for a fourth straight day, as the coronavirus weighs on a bleak global energy market. April-dated crude oil dropped $1.17, or 2.3%, to close out at $48.73 per barrel -- its lowest intraday level since January 2019.

Gold futures marked another down day, as investors are scrambling to cover in the face of a global sell-off. Gold for April delivery lost $6.90, or 0.4% to settle at $1,643.10 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Schaeffer

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular