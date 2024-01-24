DOW Gets ISCC PLUS Certification for Freeport Facility

Dow Inc. DOW recently earned International Sustainability and Carbon Certification ("ISCC") PLUS certification for its PO/PG and Polyols manufacturing facility in Freeport, TX. Dow's implementation of decoupling fossil feedstocks by employing waste-sourced feedstock has been recognized with an ISCC PLUS certification, which follows a thorough independent external audit.



The ISCC PLUS certification is a key step toward more circular and bio-circular products for North American polyurethane end markets, indicating the company's commitment to more sustainable production and product development.



The new ISCC PLUS-certified polyurethanes facility will manufacture products for the automotive, construction, consumer, food, fragrance, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. Dow continues to find new and innovative ways to incorporate sustainable content into its products, specifically feedstock from bio-based origin or post-industrial consumer waste, using the mass balance approach, with independent, external verification playing an important role.



Dow moves closer to achieving its aim of obtaining approval for all of its polyurethanes, chlor-alkali vinyl, propylene oxide and propylene glycol locations around the world.



Shares of DOW have lost 6.8% over the past year compared with a 16.1% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, on its third-quarter call, said that it remains focused on operational and financial discipline as it navigates challenging market conditions. It expects to benefit from rising oil prices that favor its cost-advantaged asset footprint.



The company also remains committed to its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities. DOW expects its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies to generate more than $3 billion in underlying earnings, lower greenhouse gas emissions by 5 million metric tons and commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually by 2030.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



