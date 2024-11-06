Dow Gains More Than 1,500 Points After Trump Victory

Wall Street's momentum kept strong after a stellar midday performance, with markets surging after Republican nominee Donald Trump secured a second presidential term. The Dow closed 1,508 points higher, hitting new record high in its best single-day gain since November 2022. After securing Senate control as well, Republicans are now looking for a sweep by gaining a majority in the House.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit record highs as well, while the small cap benchmark Russell 2000 Index (RUT) surged 5.8%, with sentiment improving for small, domestic-oriented and cyclical equities. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield bounced to around 4.45%.
Continue reading for more on today's market, including:
- Solar stocks sold off after election results.
- Why Super Micro Computer stock plummeted today.
- Plus, the newest Dow components; equities benefiting from Bitcoin's bounce; and CVS Health's quarterly report.
5 Things to Know Today
- Mortgage rates surged alongside Treasury yields after the election, with the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage rising to 7.13%. (CNBC)
- The bond market experienced a sharp selloff, as traders weighed the potential trade and deficit policies of another Trump term. (MarketWatch)
- What the latest Dow additions mean for markets.
- 2 crypto stocks boosted by Bitcoin's rally.
- CVS Health stock surged even after mixed quarterly results.
Oil, Gold Prices Fall After Election Results
Oil prices fell for the session, earlier moving below $70 per barrel. Traders are speculating on the impact that another Trump term will have on black gold, while U.S. data showed a weekly gain in crude supplies. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $71.69 per barrel.
Gold prices also suffered a loss today, despite news first-time precious metals buyers rose last month ahead of the U.S. election. Gold for December delivery fell around $80.80, or 2.9% to settle near $2,668.90 an ounce.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.