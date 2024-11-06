Dow Gains More Than 1,500 Points After Trump Victory

Wall Street's momentum kept strong after a stellar midday performance, with markets surging after Republican nominee Donald Trump secured a second presidential term. The Dow closed 1,508 points higher, hitting new record high in its best single-day gain since November 2022. After securing Senate control as well, Republicans are now looking for a sweep by gaining a majority in the House.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both hit record highs as well, while the small cap benchmark Russell 2000 Index (RUT) surged 5.8%, with sentiment improving for small, domestic-oriented and cyclical equities. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield bounced to around 4.45%.

Solar stocks sold off after election results.

sold off after election results. Why Super Micro Computer stock plummeted today.

plummeted today. Plus, the newest Dow components; equities benefiting from Bitcoin's bounce; and CVS Health's quarterly report.

5 Things to Know Today

Mortgage rates surged alongside Treasury yields after the election, with the average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage rising to 7.13%. (CNBC) The bond market experienced a sharp selloff, as traders weighed the potential trade and deficit policies of another Trump term. (MarketWatch) What the latest Dow additions mean for markets. 2 crypto stocks boosted by Bitcoin's rally. CVS Health stock surged even after mixed quarterly results.

Oil, Gold Prices Fall After Election Results

Oil prices fell for the session, earlier moving below $70 per barrel. Traders are speculating on the impact that another Trump term will have on black gold, while U.S. data showed a weekly gain in crude supplies. For the session, December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $71.69 per barrel.

Gold prices also suffered a loss today, despite news first-time precious metals buyers rose last month ahead of the U.S. election. Gold for December delivery fell around $80.80, or 2.9% to settle near $2,668.90 an ounce.

