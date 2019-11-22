Dow Gains Momentum to Grab a Win

After a slow first half of the day, stocks came alive in afternoon trading, with the Dow notching a triple-digit win. But while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also both ended in the black, the major indexes all closed the week in the red, snapping their respective weekly winning streaks. The retail sector remained in focus due to Nordstrom's blowout earnings reaction, and there was also lingering chatter on the U.S.-China trade dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,875.62) added 109.3 points, or 0.4%, with 20 of 30 of its components settling higher. Pfizer (PFE) had the best day, picking up 1.6%. Intel (INTC) was the biggest loser, down 1%. With this week's 0.5% loss, the Dow's weekly win streak ends at four.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,110.29) rose 6.8 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,519.89) closed up 13.7 points, or 0.2%. The S&P ended its six-week win streak with a 0.3% loss, and the Nasdaq's seven-week streak is done after it shed 0.3%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 12.34) dipped 0.8 point, or 6%, but closed the week 2.4% higher for its first weekly win since September.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) today voted 5-0 to designate Chinese technology providers Huawei and ZTE as national security threats. The companies have 30 days to challenge the ruling, which could require U.S. telecom companies to replace all existing technology from the Chinese firms in their networks. Meanwhile, the European Union also just announced rules that could be bad for Huawei. (Reuters) Michael Bloomberg is spending millions on ads as he seemingly gears up for a 2020 presidential run. Data from Advertising Analytics shows the former New York mayor buying ads in more than 25 markets, and the campaign told CNBC it's spent roughly $23 million on the ad buys. (CNBC) Behind this Alibaba bull note. 2 huge earnings winners. What sparked options trading on Uber.

Oil, Gold Close the Week Lower

Oil prices dipped today, with January crude futures finishing down 81 cents, or 1.4%, to end at $57.77 per barrel. This put the weekly loss for oil at roughly 0.1%.

December gold futures finished flat today at $1,463.60, as upbeat economic data hurt demand for gold. Gold closed the week down 0.3%.

