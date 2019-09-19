Dow Futures Unchanged as Fed Meeting Changed Little

The Fed did exactly what the market predicted it would by cutting rates a quarter point. It barely changed its statement. And it’s back to the status quo.

8:40 a.m. a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for quiet open one day after the Federal Reserve cut U.S. interest rates by a quarter point.

Dow futures have gained 2 points, while S&P 500 futures have advanced 0.9 point, and Nasdaq Composite futures have dipped 1.25 point.

So here we are again—stuck. It makes sense. The Fed did exactly what the market predicted it would by cutting rates a quarter point, although that wasn’t enough for some hoping for more, and barely changing its statement. The trade war between the U.S. and China is also remains in stasis, as the two parties head toward October negotiations. Weekly jobless claims remain low, a sign that the economy continues to plod forward. Even the attack on Saudi Arabia looks to be something of a nonevent as oil prices slip back into their previous ranges.

Against that backdrop, would you want to make any big moves?

I didn’t think so.

