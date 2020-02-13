Dow Futures Tumble 200 Points as China Shocks With Over 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases

Wall Street stocks are facing sharp losses on Thursday, as investors grapple with a steep climb in coronavirus infection numbers out of China. That comes after a record-setting session day for equities, fueled by hopes that those new cases of the virus had stabilized.

The stock market rally is set to come to a grinding halt on Thursday after China reported more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases due to different methodology. Data and earnings will also keep investors busy.

Wall Street stocks were setting up for heavy losses on Thursday, as investors faced shocking new coronavirus infection numbers out of China. That comes after a record-setting session day for equities, fueled by hopes that those new cases of the virus had stabilized.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures tumbled over 200 points, or 0.8%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures slumped 0.8% and 1%, respectively. On Wednesday, all three major benchmarks logged all-time closing highs.

China reported 254 new daily deaths and a staggering 15,152 new cases of COVID-19, which officials said was due to a different methodology of categorizing those cases.

“The new charts of infection rates look much more worrying, and have certainly dealt a blow to the narrative that things were beginning to improve, putting the gains of the past few days in doubt,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, in a note to clients.

Investors will get weekly jobless claims and consumer prices for January ahead of the open, plus a handful of earnings, including from Pepsi and Alibaba.

While questions remain over how much the coronavirus disease will impact the U.S. economy, some were gloomy before the markets started paying attention to the China-borne outbreak.

Julien Bittel, multi asset fund manager at Pictet Asset Management, expects a recession by the fourth quarter of this year. And given a stock market correction has historically taken place in the months before, he has predicted an equity peak this summer.

Backing his call with signals from the jobs market, the credit cycle and consumer confidence, he notes that most economists see a 25% recession possibility, while equity markets are factoring in only a 2% chance.

“I think investors are a bit naive going into this year, thinking that the gravy trains or rainbows will continue, but in order for that to happen earnings need to come back in a big way,” said Bittel. Read more here.

