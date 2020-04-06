Dow Futures Soar On Hope Virus Is Slowing

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is set to open a holiday-shortened week in the green as investors focus on the rate of growth of new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

After a down week, stocks are poised to start a shortened Easter week with gains. Stock-market trading continues to be all about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, and Monday, investors focused on positive news about the rate of growth of new infections.

“With the spread of the virus appearing to slow down somewhat, at least in Europe and especially in Asia, risk appetite may improve slightly for the time being,” said Marc-André Fongern of Fongern Global Forex.

The growth rate of new coronavirus cases and fatalities slowed over the weekend. In the U.S., growth in new cases slowed to 8.2% from 12.3%, and the fatality rate declined in both Italy and Spain, according to data compiled by Deutsche Bank.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 3.7%. S&P 500 futures gained 3.6% and Nasdaq Composite futures had risen 3.9%.

Overseas, stocks were up too. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index jumped 4.2% in Monday trading, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index had risen 2.1%. The German DAX surged 3.6%, and big gains also were seen for the French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100.

Stocks have been on a wild ride lately. The Dow fell 584 points, or 2.7%, last week after rallying 12.4% the week before. The S&P 500 fell 2.1% last week after rallying 10.3% the week before. The same numbers for the Nasdaq are down 1.7% and up 9.1%.

Travel stocks—hammered by the virus—are soaring. Cruise operator Carnival (ticker: CCL) stock is up 6% in premarket trading. Hilton Worldwide (HLT) shares jumped 7.6%. Stock in airline JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has risen 3.1%.

U.S. airline shares are down about 61% year to date, on average.

Benchmark crude oil prices are down 4.3% to start the week, after rallying almost 32% last week, as investors respond to reports the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have pushed back a meeting to cut production until Thursday.

Energy stocks are lower. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock, for instance, is down 1.5% in premarket trading. Shares rallied 12% last week.

Oil-service stocks, however, were up in premarket trading Monday. Halliburton (HAL) shares were up 4.5%. Schlumberger (SLB) shares have risen 4.6%. Those two stocks might be up because of how far they have fallen: Both are down more than 65% year to date even considering last week’s oil-price rally.

Analysts’ upgrades and downgrades are moving some other shares.

American Airlines (AAL) shares, for instance, were down about 1.3% in premarket trading even after the oil-price decline, and despite dropping 6.7% Friday. Jet fuel—which closely tracks oil prices—is a big expense for airlines. J.P. Morgan cut its rating on the stock to the equivalent of Sell Monday. American has the most debt—relative to its size—of any major U.S. airline.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares were down 8.4% in premarket trading after Credit Suisse cut shares to the equivalent of Sell. The stock has soared on the need for videoconference software, with a gain of about 88% year to date as of Friday’s closing price.

Investors will get a little break from volatility on Friday. U.S. stock markets will be closed for the Easter holiday.

