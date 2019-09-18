Dow Futures Slip as Market Waits for Fed

The Fed’s decision is due at 2pm today, and whether it cuts or not looks less like a sure thing, given the recent rise in oil prices.

6:59 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly lower open as the market waits to hear whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.

Dow futures have fallen 25 points, or 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures have declined 0.1%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have dipped 0.1%.

The Fed’s decision is due at 2pm today, and whether it cuts or not looks less like a sure thing, given the rise in oil prices recently. We still expect the Fed to lower rates, but whether that is good for the market remains to be seen. In fact, Barron’s Randall W. Forsyth argues that it might not be good for the economy because ultralow rates hinder growth, not help it.

Of course, that’s still a nonconsensus view, and the market would be none too happy if the Fed stood pat. “Bottom line for the Fed, if today’s events turn out to be net-hawkish, that will weigh on risk assets as investors remain overly optimistic about an aggressive easing cycle over the coming months and quarters and stocks could potentially selloff hard on a July-like disappointment,” writes The Sevens Report’s Tom Essaye.

Stay tuned.

