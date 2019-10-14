Dow Futures Slip Amid Trade Deal Uncertainty

The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a lower open Monday morning as questions abound about the trade agreement reached by the U.S. and China on Friday.

What’s the Deal? The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a lower open Monday morning as questions abound about the trade agreement reached by the U.S. and China on Friday. Meanwhile, the trade war’s impact continues to show up in the data as China’s exports to the U.S. tumbled last month.

Dow futures have declined 60 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have dropped 0.3%.

Here are five stocks making moves this morning:

Tapestry (ticker: TPR) has dropped 6.9% to $24.20 after getting cut to Neutral from Buy at UBS.

Aecom (ACM) has jumped 7.6% to $40 after agreeing to sell its management services business.

Parsley Energy (PE) has declined 2.2% to $16.60 after agreeing to buy Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) for $2.27 billion including debt.

Western Digital (WDC) has advanced 1.8% to $59.40 after getting upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital.

Canopy Growth (CGC) has fallen 0.8% to $19.27 after getting cut to Neutral from Buy at Seaport Global.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

