Dow Futures Slide as Trump Ratchets Up the Pressure on China

8:06 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set to drop for a fourth day as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to ratchet higher.

Dow futures have dropped 208 points, or 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures have fallen 0.7%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have declined 0.7%.

It wasn’t looking like a great day when I sat down at my desk at around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, but the market was close to flat. No longer. And it seems that the downward slide—though at this point, still not a large one—began after President Donald Trump spoke to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. The headlines that followed included the fact that the U.S. is considering taking action to delist Chinese companies trading on U.S. exchanges that don’t follow U.S. accounting rules.

The focus during the market’s recent slide has been on the possibility that reopening will go poorly and that the recovery from coronavirus may be slower than expected. Those are well-known concerns, however. What is new to the scene is the flare-up between the U.S. and China, which has gone from just a war of words to potential actions from both sides. That risk had been played down for a while. Now we know those tensions never went away.

And that can’t be good for the market.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.