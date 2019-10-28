Dow Futures Rise On Trade Optimism With Earnings and Fed on Tap

Stock futures are pointing to a positive start for Wall Street with upbeat comments over a deal as investors wait for more earnings, lots of data and a Fed meeting.

Dow futures are climbing after gains seen late Friday on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks and company results spills over into Monday’s session. It’s a big week for earnings and investors will get a Fed meeting as well.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is picking up where it left off last week, climbing on renewed optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and recent corporate results.

After a 152.53-point gain for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday, Dow futures were up 85 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures have advanced 0.3%, while Nasdaq Composite futures have risen 0.4%. The S&P 500 clinched its second-highest close in history Friday, while the Dow finished less than 1.5% below its record close

We’ll get lots more on the earnings front this week, including Apple and Facebook, but also a Fed meeting, where a rate cut is widely expected. Plus jobs data is due Friday and ahead of that other updates worth watching.

The doom-and-gloom crew has been drawing lines between the dot-com bubble and the current market climate for a while now. Obviously, with stocks banging out record highs on a regular basis, those forecasting a collapse can’t catch a break.

But hey, it’s almost Halloween, maybe it’s their time to shine.

In that spirit, noted bear Albert Edwards of Société Générale sent a chart to his clients showing how earnings have diverged from the S&P 500 to a degree not seen since, yes, 2000.

What’s it mean? “Carnage awaits,” Edwards wrote in a note to clients over the weekend. Specifically, he warned that surging tech stocks have disconnected from the reality of earnings at a problematic time.

“The unfolding profits recession will expose the ‘growth’ impostors and they will collapse, as they are on the wrong ‘growth’ PE valuations with the wrong EPS projections,” he said. “Just like in 2001, investors will not wait to distinguish true ‘growth’ stocks from the impostors. Investors will slam the whole sector and work it out later.”

Write to Barbara Kollmeyer at bkollmeyer@marketwatch.com

