Dow Futures Rise Because A Brexit Deal Has Been Agreed

An upbeat day is building for Wall Street with stock futures climbing as the EU and U.K. have worked out a Brexit deal.

Dow futures are climbing on Thursday as the EU and U.K. have worked out a Brexit deal, removing one nagging worry for investors. One strategist has been looking at some historical charts and sees a bull market ready to keep running. .

We’re at the start of earnings season, a trade deal is in flux and the economy continues to send mixed signals. But a Brexit deal has been agreed and Wall Street is in the mood to celebrate.

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures are climbing. Investors are also weighing up results from Netflix last night and more rolling in from Honeywell and Morgan Stanley.

While things look perky this morning, the debate about whether we’ve reached the end of the bull run for stocks or if more big gains are possible remains. Chris Ciovacco, founder and chief executive officer of Ciovacco Capital Management, sees the latter scenario unfolding if stars align.

Ciovacco looked at three periods that saw major trend reversals, which wiped around 50% off the S&P from peak to trough. Those were 1973-74, 1999-01 and 2007-2008, and the charts all look similar.

But the 2019 S&P 500 chart looks more like 1995 and 2012 when the index consolidated, broke out and resumed a bullish trend, two years of gains in those cases, he said. Ciovacco said the market needs one more thing to break out -- “the return of animal spirits.”

What would most trigger that? Signs that officials are at least moving in the right direction on a China trade deal, says Ciovacco.

