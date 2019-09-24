Dow Futures Rise as Trade Talks Set

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last night confirmed that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese officials in two weeks.

6:54 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a higher open after China and the U.S. set a date for trade talks.

Dow futures have advanced 78 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 0.3%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have gained 0.3%.

After the Montana debacle—for the market at least—confirmation of trade talks has to be good news, and that's just what we got: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last night confirmed that he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese officials in two weeks. "Futures are higher with most overseas markets thanks to positive trade headlines," writes the Sevens Reports' Tom Essaye. "Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said last night that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington for high level trade negotiations in two weeks and that China has encouragingly made significant agricultural purchases so far this week."

And the stakes might be higher than before, says Oanda’s Edward Moya. “Markets have been here before, mounting optimism ahead of critical trade talks, but for many, this time feels different,” he writes. “A complete breakdown in talks this go around will possibly see too much damage in some key demographics for President Trump’s 2020 hopes. Business investment has stalled and the strain on farmers and manufacturing jobs could see this be a critical juncture for avoiding a recession come next fall.”

Keep your fingers crossed.

