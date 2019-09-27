Dow Futures Rise After US, China Set Date For Trade Talks

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are scheduled to begin on Oct. 10. The market is hopeful the two sides will negotiate a truce.

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are scheduled to begin on Oct. 10. The market is hopeful the two sides will negotiate a truce.

7:55 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a higher open after the U.S. and China set a date to resume talks.

Dow futures have advanced 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures have gained 0.3%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have advanced 0.2%.

The Dow has dropped in four of the past six trading days following yesterday’s 80 point decline, but they haven’t been big drops. In fact, the Dow is still just 1.7% away from an all-time high. And if it finishes higher today, it will have gained for two of the last three days. All of which is a long way of saying that not much is going on.

You wouldn’t know it from the headlines, however, which dwell on impeachment and tumbling IPOs, and suggest that, perhaps, the end of the world is at hand. And perhaps it is. But seriously, if the bull market is expiring, it will likely be because growth has finally slowed to the point that companies can’t keep growing their earnings, and probably not a political event.

We’ll find out more about the economy when durable goods, PCE and consumer confidence data are released. And there’s always the hope that maybe the U.S. and China can reach a deal. “U.S./China trade talks are officially scheduled for October 10 and 11th and rhetoric from both sides remains positive ahead of the event,” writes The Sevens Report’s Tom Essaye. “At this point, a pretty comprehensive U.S./China trade truce is fully expected by the market.”

Until then.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.