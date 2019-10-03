Dow Futures Point to Lower Open Thursday

The market has shed most of its overnight gains, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average now looks to be headed for a lower open. Its advanced 3 points, and due to the nature of “fair value,” now looks set for lower opens Thursday morning.

Dow futures have risen 3 points, while S&P 500 futures have ticked up 1 point, and Nasdaq Composite futures have advanced 6 points, or 0.1%. Due to the nature of “fair value,” the indexes looks set for lower opens Thursday morning. Dow futures were up 88 points when at around 7 a.m. this morning. It could be a third straight day of losses for the Dow.

If you’re looking for a reason for the market’s turn, stop now. There just isn’t one, at least not that is easily identifiable. CNBC chalks it up to fear that the “economy is slowing.” The Wall Street Journal blamed “weak economic data” out of Europe. Bloomberg looks ahead to the ISM nonmanufacturing survey, which will be released at 10 a.m. The latter seems most likely to determine whether the market gains or drops today ahead of tomorrow’s payrolls report.

We’ll add the tariffs the U.S. announced on European goods after the WTO said that Airbus received government subsidies it shouldn’t have; more impeachment noise; and the possibility that Hong Kong will declare a state of emergency. And that’s just The Wall Street Journal’s home page.

But we suspect that the real problem is the absence of any meaningful news. Nothing on trade. Earnings season is still a couple of weeks from really getting started—and investors are already imagining the worst. So right now there’s a vacuum that allows investors to imagine the worst and impose it on the stock market. We’ve seen this pattern before, and we’ll see it again.

And so we’ll continue to watch and wait.

