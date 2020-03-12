Dow Futures Plunge Almost 5%. There's a Sea of Red in Stocks.

President Trump imposed a temporary travel ban between the U.S. and continental Europe, and the National Basketball Association suspended its season. Early trading Thursday will cause more pain for investors.

It’s no surprise that U.S. stock-index futures are deeply in the red. Investors are bracing for more pain after the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid into a bear market on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has announced new measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, including a temporary travel ban between the U.S. and continental Europe, and the National Basketball Association suspended its season after a player tested positive for the virus.

Dow futures are down 4.9%. S&P 500 futures have fallen 4.6%, and Nasdaq Composite future are off 4.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 3.7%, while the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index has fallen about 5.5%. The Europe Stoxx 600 has fallen 6.1%.

Airline stocks are down again. Delta Air Lines (ticker: DAL) and United Airlines (UAL) shares are off about 10% in premarket trading. American Airlines stock has fallen about 12%. That trio generates about 15% of sales in trans-Atlantic markets.

Stock in JetBlue Airways (JBLU), Alaska Air (ALK) and Southwest Airlines (LUV)—three airlines generating a larger majority of sales in the U.S.—are down about 8% in premarket trading, on average.

Other travel stocks are getting hit hard as well. Expedia (EXPE) shares, for instance, are down 8.7%. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) shares are off 12.5%. Hilton Hotels (HLT) shares have fallen 4.2%.

Some recent haven stocks are holding up better than most. Bleach maker Clorox (CLX) shares are is up 0.4%. Stock in discount retailers Costco Wholesale (COST) and Walmart (WMT) is down, but less than U.S. stock-market futures.

Gold miners—a traditional haven investment—aren’t rallying Thursday morning, highlighting how unusual the coronavirus outbreak is. Newmont (NEM) shares, for instance, are down 6.1% in premarket trading. Barrick Gold (GOLD) stock is off 6.6%.

Small-cap health-care stocks are rallying. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) shares are up about 15.3%. Stock in personal-protective equipment manufacturer Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is up almost 12%. Lakeland share are up about 50% year to date.

The stock-market carnage is widespread. Tech giant Apple (AAPL) shares are down about 5.2%. Shares of JP Morgan Chase (JPM) have fallen 6.2%. Energy giant Exxon Mobil (XOM) is down 5.1%.

The Dow closed Wednesday in bear market territory, down 20.3% from its highs, while the S&P 500 managed to avoid the bear-market label.

Why did the Dow enter bear territory and the S&P 500 didn’t? The answer is Boeing stock (BA), which plunged 18% in response to news that some airlines canceled orders for the 737 MAX jet.

Boeing shares are down another 8.9% in premarket trading to about $172. The stock was $422 the day before an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX crashed on March 10, 2019, the second crash of the jet in five months, leading to its world-wide grounding.

