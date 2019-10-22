Dow Futures Inch Up As a Deluge of Earnings Reports Roll In

Stock futures are leaning higher as investors weigh up a batch of big corporate earnings and after Monday’s upbeat session.

On Monday, trade and earnings optimism left the S&P 500 some 0.6% away from a July 26 record close. What will get it there?

“A solid beat on earnings from Amazon is definitely needed to swing the S&P 500 into new highs,” says the call of the day from Peter Garnry, Saxo Bank’s head of equity strategy.

Amazon will report after Thursday’s closing bell, and some worry one-day shipping costs and a slowdown in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud-computing business could impact profit.

“On the positive side AWS will most likely deliver strong growth and the advertising unit may surprise to the upside,” Garnry said.

But Amazon shares haven’t hit a new high since the third quarter of 2018, which reflects increasing hesitation from investors about paying a 100% premium versus the overall equity market for the company, he said.

Garnry said investors may cool on the shares sooner rather than later. He suggests watching for early warning signs of margin compression on AWS and slowing top-line growth.

“I think currently Wall Street’s estimates for 2020 and 2021 top-line growth are a little bit too optimistic, because it will be increasingly difficult to grow at this rate and the competitive landscape is changing,” he said.

