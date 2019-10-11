Dow Futures Gain as Donald Trump Says Trade Talks Going Well

Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

7:35 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is soaring Friday morning on reports that the U.S. and China might be nearing a trade deal.

Dow futures have gained 282 points, or 1.1%, while S&P 500 futures have risen 1.1%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have climbed 1.2%.

The good times started rolling last night, when U.S. President Donald Trump said talks were going very well, and continued as reports started to emerge about what a deal might look like. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at 2:45 p.m. today.

So is a deal really going to happen? “If we had a dollar every time we heard ‘things are going very well with China’ we’d all have a lot more money over the past few years but hopefully these discussions lead to something real and substantive,” writes Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar.

Hope springs eternal.

