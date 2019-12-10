Dow Futures Erase Losses on Report U.S. May Delay New Tariffs on China

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. and China are working out how to delay tariffs that are supposed to kick in on Dec. 15. Dow futures had been down more than 100 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average no longer looks set for a 100-point drop on reports that the U.S. will delay December tariffs.

S&P 500 futures have risen 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have ticked up 36 points, or 0.1%. Nasdaq Composite futures have advanced 0.2%. Dow futures were down more than 100 points earlier this morning.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the U.S. and China are working out how to delay tariffs that are supposed to kick in on Dec. 15. “In recent days, officials in both Beijing and Washington have signaled that Sunday is not the final date for reaching a so-called phase-one deal—even though that is the date President Trump has set for tariffs to increase on $165 billion of Chinese goods,” according to the Journal. “That date could be extended, as has happened several times when the two sides thought they were on the verge of a deal. Those prior deals, though, never held and tariffs continued to mount.”

That Trump would delay the December tariffs is not unexpected. In fact, many Wall Street observers were predicting just such an outcome. “I believe it is most likely that Pres. Trump will delay the scheduled tariffs, and we could see an announcement of a high-level trade meeting,” Tigress Financial’s Ivan Feinseth wrote in a note before the Journal’s story was released. “I continue to view any trade-related weakness as a buying opportunity.”

Sure seems like it.

