Dow Futures Drop 1,000 Points Because Cutting Rates to Zero Is Not Enough

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates to zero and announced a new round of bond buying. The market wants to see fiscal stimulus.

7:05 p.m. After a Friday respite, the stock market was tumbling again after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to near zero to combat the impact of coronavirus.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have dropped 1041 points, or 4.6%, while S&P 500 futures have slumped 4.8%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have fallen 4.6%.

The Fed rate cut accompanied a presentation from President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force, which laid out its plan to combat the health impact of the coronavirus. All this should have been good news, right? Except for the fact that it demonstrates that the crisis is bigger than many of us gave it credit for when it first began.

Consider: Fed Chair Powell was forced to cut the U.S. benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point—it had been moving in quarter- and half-point increments—and had to do it on a Sunday. The regularly scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday meeting was canceled. The Fed will start buying bonds again, at least $500 billion of Treasuries and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities. The Fed also lowered the discount rate as a way to get banks to lend to cash-strapped businesses. “So now we have the entire crisis playbook enacted before Asian markets open—with the Fed doing everything in its power, not just to support economic activity, but to keep the financial system afloat and keep credit flowing to affected households and businesses,” writes Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

The market, however, appears worried that the Fed’s tools will not be enough. Many companies will find their cash flows go to zero. Without government help, they’ll be forced to fire employees and do everything they can just to stay solvent. Consumers will also have to save just to get through the next few months. That’s not something the Fed can easily cure. That’s one reason that Powell talked up fiscal policy as the only kind that can reach out to impacted industries and businesses.

Expect the market to remain volatile until government gets involved.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

