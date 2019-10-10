Dow Futures Down As Investors Brace for Trade News Out Of Washington

Dow futures are pushing lower as Wall Street’s open nears. It’s been a choppy overnight with trade-related headlines whipping stock futures back and forth.

Dow futures have tumbled, recovered and are down again as investors begin to ride out trade talks between China and Washington, D.C. that are getting under way Thursday.

The start of two-day trade talks between the U.S. and China have been whipping stock markets around all week. Expect more of that.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures are down around 0.3% each, as investors try to keep up with fast-moving developments on tariff talks in Washington. Investors are hoping the talks, which may not reach a substantive agreement, can at least ease some tensions that have been heightening anxieties on Wall Street.

As we move into earnings season next week, the end of the year may be upon us before we know it. And with that, some memories, perhaps, of a selloff that gripped stock markets late last year.

Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs alumnus and author of the Global Macro Investor newsletter, tells MarketWatch in an interview that investors may see this market crisis repeat.

He’s worried companies may buy less shares due to blackout periods, and that recent problems with the repo market may mean some market makers will do less equity buying. His biggest worry is that American baby boomers may sell off a load of stocks to meet annual required minimum distributions from some retirement plans. Pal said that contributed to last year’s stock meltdown.

“The marginal change of an American baby boomer thinking ‘I’ve got too much equities,’ which they do have—that is catastrophic for the system, because they have way, way too much risk,” says Pal, co-founder of Real Vision financial television.

