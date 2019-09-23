Dow Futures Dip as German Manufacturing Activity Slumps

The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly lower open after German manufacturing data disappointed, calling into question a rebound in the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set for a slightly lower open after German manufacturing data disappointed, calling into question a rebound in the global economy.

Dow futures have fallen 35 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures have dipped 0.75 point, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have ticked up 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures had been up about 15 points overnight after China’s state media had called the trade talks between the U.S. and China had ”constructive” and that the cancellation of a trip to Montana had nothing to with those talks.

But in this market, it seems that nothing good lasts for ever (and it should be said the opposite is true as well). Germany’s flash manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 41.4 in September, its lowest in more than 10 years. Overall eurzone activity fell to an 83-mont low. Ouch.” Manufacturing data globally is on the verge of going from recession to depression,” writes NatAlliance Securities’ Andrew Brenner. “Even if the trade deal is done, the skepticism of a long term deal will keep CEO’s from overextending and building up capex.”

It is just more evidence that the market may be rangebound for a while longer.

