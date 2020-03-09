Dow Futures Climb After Trump Proposes Tax Cuts to Support the Coronavirus Stricken

At a press conference Monday, Trump said that he would seek a “payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief” for workers. That helped futures on the major market indexes reverse what had been losses after Italy went on lockdown.

7:59 p.m. Stock futures are rising after the Trump administration floated the idea of a payroll tax cut and other help for workers.

At a press conference Monday, Trump said that he would seek a "payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief" for workers. That helped futures on the major market indexes reverse what had been losses after Italy went on lockdown. There's even chatter that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "will put forth a strong package to the President tomorrow including buying fixed income non treasury assets," writes NatAlliance Securities' Andrew Brenner.

No wonder then that Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have risen 476 points, or 2%, while S&P 500 futures have gained 2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have climbed 2.1%.

Trump’s announcement was a good first step for the stock market, which needs to see some sort of action from the government before it becomes a target on bargain hunters. “investors will not focus on relatively valuations until they are confident the U.S. government and Fed will ‘do what it takes’ to reduce tail risk,” Evercore ISI’s Dennis DeBusschere wrote in a note before the announcement.

Of course, it also helps that the stock market is very oversold. Fewer than 2% of stocks rose Monday, and less than 3% of total volume went into those stocks, something that’s only been worse on two occasions during the past 60 years, according to Sundial Capital Research. On both those occasions—in 1987 and 2011—the stock S&P 500 was not only higher, but much higher, one year out, and over just about every other time frame.

So is this the turning point? That might be going a little too far. Let’s see how the market opens tomorrow morning first.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

