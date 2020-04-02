Dow Futures Are Up as Gains for Oil Lift Energy Stocks

Stocks are bouncing back after a brutal start to the second quarter. Benchmark oil prices are up almost 10%, in part on hopes for an end to the Saudi-Russian market-share war.

Stocks are bouncing back after a brutal start to the second quarter. Benchmark oil prices are up almost 10%, in part on hopes for an end to the Saudi-Russian market-share war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is rising after dropping 4.4% to start the second quarter. It was the worst start to a quarter for the Dow and the S&P 500 ever, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Covid-19 continues to fuel incredible stock-market volatility.

“What happens here is ultimately going to be determined by the disease and the success in containing the spread of the disease,” former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said at an Economic Club of New York video meeting on Wednesday. “No matter how voluminous the fiscal policy if people cannot leave their houses...there is going to be a very substantial limit on what the [economic output] can be.”

Things are looking a little better for investors Thursday. Overseas stocks are mostly in the green. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3%, but China’s Shanghai Composite gained 1.7%. And the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is up 1.1%.

Dow futures were up 1.7%. S&P 500 futures rose 1.6%, and Nasdaq Composite futures advanced 1.1%.

Energy-price gains are fueling part of Thursday’s rally. China is reportedly buying low, adding oil to its strategic reserves and lifting global demand. What’s more, there is hope for a truce in the Saudi-Russian fight over market share: President Donald Trump said he is confident the countries will reach an agreement.

Benchmark energy prices were up almost 10% Thursday. And energy producers’ stocks—battered in recent weeks—are up a lot.

Occidental Petroleum (ticker: OXY) stock, for instance, was up about 11% in premarket trading. Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares were up 5.8%.

Shares of Baker Hughes (BKR), a services provider to the oil industry, rose 7%. That’s a bit of good news for General Electric (GE): GE still owns about 38% of Baker shares. GE stock is up 2.4% in premarket trading.

Some travel shares are rebounding after a brutal Wednesday. Cruise operator Carnival (CCL) shares were up 3.2% after falling 33% Wednesday. American Airlines (AAL) shares are 5.6% higher after falling 12.3% to start the quarter.

A few other shares are moving on news other than oil and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CenturyLink (CTL) shares, for instance, were upgraded to the equivalent of Hold from Sell at Guggenheim. Shares were up 4.3% in premarket trading. The stock dropped 7.1% Wednesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded shares from the equivalent of Hold to Sell.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.