Dow Futures Are Slumping Because Aid Can't Come Soon Enough

Talk of possible fiscal stimulus helped boost the markets on Tuesday, as the Dow gained 1167 points, or 4.9%. Concerns that such aid won’t be forthcoming soon has the markets worried.

Stock futures are falling after President Donald Trump failed to show at a briefing to discuss his plan to boost the economy.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have fallen 360 points, or 1.5%, while S&P 500 futures have dropped 1.7%, and Nasdaq Composite futures have slumped 1.7%.

President Trump had called a Tuesday briefing, but Vice President Mike Pence and economic advisor Larry Kudlow were the ones who attended. “Trump’s a No-Show After Promising Briefing on Economic Plan,” read a Bloomberg headline forwarded by NatAlliance Securities’ Andrew Brenner. “Equity futures down 1 pct,” he wrote.

Talk of possible fiscal stimulus, including aid for cruise lines and airlines, a payroll tax holiday, and credit relief for oil companies helped boost the markets on Tuesday, as the Dow gained 1167 points, or 4.9%. Not all those plans were likely to pass a Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

“It is hard to know if the equity market was simply due to bounce or if investors actually believed the aggressive stimulus options promised by President Trump and his officials,” writes JonesTrading’s Michael O’Rourke. “There is little doubt in our mind that Congress will enact legislation to provide virus relief, but the size and scope is highly debatable. The proposal of coronavirus aid for shale oil companies was preposterous.”

With another big drop on possible tomorrow morning, this market is starting to feel preposterous, too.

