Dow Futures Are Dropping Because Optimism Over Trade Talks Is Starting To Fade

Wall Street is setting up for losses on Tuesday as investors focus their attention on trade talks in Washington, between the U.S. and China and start to grow concerned a deal is not within reach.

U.S. stock futures are pointing to a weaker start for Wall Street, which would mark a second-straight loss for the Dow industrials. Discussions between lower-level U.S.-China officials are underway, but there is growing fear among investors that a broader deal is unlikely.

Another down day for the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in the works.

Dow futures are down 177 points, or 0.7%, to 26,263, while S&P 500 futures are off 18 points, or 0.6%, to 2,919.50. Nasdaq 100 futures are 49 points, or 0.6%, lower at 7,690.

No one said a trade deal would be easy and investors appear to be getting reacquainted with that idea. Initial trade talks are underway in Washington ahead of higher-level negotiations for Thursday and Friday. One possible wrinkle has cropped up overnight in the form of a U.S. blacklist of Chinese artificial-intelligence companies over their alleged role in human-rights violations against Muslim minorities.

Investors will get an update on producer prices, and there are a couple of Fed appearances, including one by Chairman Jerome Powell to keep an eye on.

How fearful should investors be right now with October markets off to such a rocky start? Don’t bail now, advises market veteran Jeffrey Saut, who says we are in a secular bull market that has ”years” left to run.

“The point is, a secular bull market last 15-plus years. You can run how long this thing should last, either from October of 2008 or March of 2009 or April of 2013. The point is there ought to be years left in this thing and no one believes it,” says Capital Wealth’s market strategist.

Investors are “scared to death” right now, convinced by the media that a recession is coming, for one, Saut tells MarketWatch in an interview.

