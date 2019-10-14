Dow Futures Are Down Because As Morgan Stanley Reminds Us, A Trade Deal Is Still A Way Off

Trade talks from last week were initially met with optimism, but it looks like there may be some ways to go before investors can breathe easy over U.S.-China relations.

U.S. stock futures are down, with investors wary after a report says China wants more talks before it goes ahead with any agreement President Donald Trump announced last week.

Investors are riding the trade-war roller coaster as a new week kicks off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average eyeing a weak start due to a report China is not quite ready to signs any agreement.

Dow futures have dropped over 80 points, S&P 500 futures are down 10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures are off 32 points. Remember, the Columbus Day holiday means banks are closed and there’s no economic data.

Investors are jittery (again) after Bloomberg reported that China wants more talks, perhaps by the end of October, before it signs any “Phase One” deal touted by President Donald Trump last week. Fresh China trade data also showed how the long-running saga is taking a toll.

Trump said Washington will suspend a tariff hike planned this week on $250 billion of Chinese goods, in return for China agreeing to buy as much as $50 billion of American farm goods. But future China hikes remain in place.

It’s not tough to find investors or analysts who have been wary, even before these latest headlines. Here’s Morgan Stanley strategists with the call of the day: “There is not yet a viable path to existing tariffs declining, and tariff escalation remains a meaningful risk. Thus, we do not yet expect a meaningful rebound in corporate behavior that would drive global growth expectations higher.”

What do we need? More progress on issues like enforcement and intellectual-property protections, says Morgan Stanley.

