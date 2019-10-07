Dow Futures Are Down As Investors Start To Get Nervous About U.S.-China Trade Talks

U.S. stock futures are pointing to opening losses as investors grow cautious after a report says China may not be ready for a broad-based trade deal when the countries meet in Washington later this week.

U.S. stocks are ready to kick off a new week of trade and hopefully break a string of losses that has stretched for three weeks. But cloud are forming over big U.S.-China trade talks later this week, pointing to a rough start for Wall Street again.

Despite stocks ending Friday’s session on an upbeat note, there’s slightly less enthusiasm going into the new week on Wall Street.

Dow futures are down 61 points, or 0.2%, to 26,461, while S&P 500 futures are 7.5 points, or 0.3%, lower at 2,943.25. Nasdaq-100 futures are off 19 points, or 0.2%, to 7,748.25.

Any Monday gloom might stem from a Bloomberg report that says China is looking for a limited trade agreement at U.S. talks in Washington later this week. Cue more trade tensions? Also a second whistleblower has just emerged in an intensifying impeachment inquiry for President Trump.

Investors will get one small piece of data later — consumer credit — and brief remarks by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell — at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

In an interview with Real Vision, veteran investor Jim Rogers says dollar fundamentals are ”horrible,” but he’s buying the currency to prepare for its last-gasp rally.

“People would think the U.S. dollar is a safe haven, it’s not. The fundamentals are horrible. Nobody in his right mind would buy the U.S. dollar, but I own a lot…because I’m not in my right mind. I’m assuming that the rest of the world is not in its mind either and they’re all going to buy it,” he says. Read more in Marketwatch’s Need to Know.

