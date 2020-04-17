Dow Futures, and Gilead Stock, Are Taking Off on Hopes for Virus Drug

Stocks most affected by the viral outbreak are soaring, while those that have been havens for investors are down Friday morning. Trump’s plans for reopening the economy lifting the market, too.

Stocks most affected by the viral outbreak are soaring, while those that have been havens for investors are down Friday morning. Trump’s plans for reopening the economy lifting the market, too.

Stock futures are soaring because President Donald Trump outlined plans for opening the economy Thursday and Gilead Sciences had positive news about its antiviral drug Remdesivir.

The publication STAT reported Thursday that Gilead’s (ticker: GILD) drug is helping patients with Covid-19 coronavirus infections make rapid recoveries. Gilead told STAT only that it looks forward to more data becoming available, but the report remains a welcome bit of good news in the global battle against the Covid-19.

Gilead shares rose nearly 12% in premarket trading, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 3.3%. S&P 500 futures are 3% higher. Nasdaq Composite futures have jumped 2.3%.

Overseas, stocks are up as well. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is up 0.3%. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index is up 3.1%.

The stocks most affected year to date by the viral outbreak are taking off.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) shares are up 17.5% in premarket trading. Theater operator AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock gains 25.4%. Discretionary goods retailer Kohl’s (KSS) stock is up 12.4%. And cruise operator Carnival (CCL) share are up 10.1%.

That group of four stocks was down 64% year to date on average as of Thursday’s closing price.

Stock in aerospace companies—an industry hammered by the virus—are rising as well. Boeing (BA) stock is up 9.7% in premarket trading. Jet engine maker General Electric (GE) shares are up 8%. And American Airlines (AAL) shares are up 8.1%.

Those three shares were down 55% year to date on average, as of the close on Thursday.

Conversely, stocks that have been havens for investors are down a little.

Stock in the gold miner Newmont (NEM) stock is down 4%. Walmart (WMT) stock is off 1%. And virtual-meeting software provider Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares are down 3.5%.

That trio of stocks was up 55% year to date on average, as of the close of trading.

A few other shares are moving as well.

Chemours (CC) stock is up 13.9%. Shares of the chemicals manufacturer are down almost 50% year to date, in part because of environmental liabilities. There isn’t any news driving the stock on Friday, but shares fell more than 10% Wednesday after a Wall Street analyst cut his target price for the stock.

Finally, Chewy (CHWY) shares are dropping, down 6.5% in premarket trading. Shares were downgraded at Morgan Stanley from the equivalent of Buy to Hold. Chewy stock has also had a strong 2020 year to date, rising 55% as of Thursday’s closing price.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.