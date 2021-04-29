Markets
Dow Finishes Tumultuous Day with Triple-Digit Lead

The blue-chip index had a tumultuous day, briefly pulling back from its 200-point lead this afternoon, but eventually finishing the session 240 points higher thanks to blowout earnings from Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB). Following suit, Big Tech's impressive session sent the tech-laden Nasdaq modestly higher, while the S&P 500 Index snagged a fresh record intraday high. Today also marked U.S. President Joe Biden's 100th day in office, and investors were still digesting his comments regarding the $2 trillion infrastructure and $1.8 trillion children, family, and student plans.

  • AAPL extends rally on upbeat quarterly report
  • Behind Facebook stock's surge to record highs after earnings. 
  • Plus, the fundamentals behind NWL; options bulls target QCOM; and EBAY falls on forecast.  

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 34,060.36) added 240 points, or 0.7%. Nike (NKE) topped the list of gainers with a 2% win, while Merck (MRK) landed at the bottom after dropping 4.4%. 

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,211.47) tacked on 28.3 points, or 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,082.55) added 32 points or 0.2%.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 17.61) picked up 0.3 point, or 2% for the day.

  1. The U.S. is investigating two peculiar attacks near the White House with some of the hallmarks of "Havana Syndrome." (CNBC)
  2. Behind the strong price action in these commodities and speculation for the near future. (Marketwatch)
  3. A look at this consumer goods stock ahead of tomorrow's report
  4. Fiscal second-quarter earnings beat boosts chip name.  
  5. Plummeting EBAY attracts options volume

Oil Extends Win Streak on Sunny Recovery Forecast

Oil prices rose today, extending their win streak further as optimism regarding crude demand overshadowed rising Covid-19 cases abroad -- particularly in Brazil, India, and Japan. June-dated crude rose $1.15, or 1.8%, to settle at $65.01 a barrel. 

Gold futures finished lower for their third-straight session, with continuing pressure from rising bond yields. June-dated gold fell $5.60, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. 

In This Story

FB AAPL SPX

