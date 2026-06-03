Dow Features Next-Gen AI Thermal Technologies at COMPUTEX Taipei

Dow Inc. DOW will highlight its latest thermal management materials for AI-driven computing at COMPUTEX Taipei 2026, at the Nangang Exhibition Center. As Artificial Intelligence workloads continues to escalate heat and reliability challenges, and push power densities across data centers, servers and semiconductor packaging, effective cooling has become critical.

To address the issues, Dow is highlighting its DOW Cooling Science portfolio, which features materials designed to support next-generation AI infrastructure with greater stability, reliability and scalability. The company’s solutions address heat management from chip-level packaging to system-level data center operations enabling higher computing performance.

Among the featured technologies is the DOWSIL ICL-1100 Fluid for single-phase immersion cooling, designed for thermal stability and long-term reliability. Dow is also presenting DOWFROST LC 25 Heat Transfer Fluid for direct-to-chip liquid cooling applications and DOWFROST HD Heat Transfer Fluid for primary circuits in data centers, offering corrosion protection, microbial control and extended fluid life.

Dow is showcasing thermal interface materials for AI servers and high-speed optical transceivers, supporting efficient heat dissipation in applications operating at 400G, 800G and 1.6T speeds. The company is presenting silicone-based materials for advanced semiconductor packaging, designed to enhance heat transfer, adhesion and compatibility with package materials. DOW is also highlighting silicone hot-melt technologies to minimize package warpage, support large-area molding processes and enable complex packaging designs.

Through the innovations, Dow aims to help customers overcome the growing challenges of AI computing while supporting more reliable, scalable and energy-efficient digital infrastructure.

DOW has gained 22.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 10.3% growth.



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DOW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DOW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.57 per share, indicating a rise of 87.51% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 23.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 187.7% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four trailing quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 111.4%.

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Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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