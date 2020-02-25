Dow Falls Another 800 Points as Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens

As the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak continues to spread outside of China, Tuesday saw continued losses in the financial markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 879 points, or 3.1%, while the S&P 500 is down 3%. The tech-focused Nasdaq has also given back about 2.8% of its value today.

Tuesday's losses follow what was already a difficult start to the week. Yesterday, the Dow fell by another 1,000 points, about 3.6%, in its worst single trading day in two years. The number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 80,407, and while most of these cases are still in mainland China, countries like Italy and South Korea have seen an alarming surge in cases over the past couple of days.

Image source: Getty Images.

Companies are becoming increasingly worried that a wider COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak could lead to significant economic disruptions, especially if that outbreak occurs outside of China. The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly warned that the international community should be ready for a possible pandemic, saying that countries need to be "in a phase of preparedness" should things get worse.

A good time for vaccine makers

While the markets have seen significant losses, some biotech stocks that are developing possible COVID-19 treatments have seen their stock's soar. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced yesterday that the first batch of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was shipped and ready for human trials.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), two small-cap companies that are also working on a COVID-19 treatment, are both down about 5% today, giving back some of the impressive gains they made on Monday.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna INC

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna INC wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.