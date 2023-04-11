Dow Extends Winning Streak as Investors Eye Inflation Release

The major indexes extended their shaky trading, with the blue-chip index logging its fourth-straight daily gain. Recession fears ahead of tomorrow's March inflation reading pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower, after both struggled for direction most of the day. CarMax (KMX) made noise after earnings as well, while oil snuck back above its round $80 mark.
Things to Know Today
- Ford Motor (F) is investing in its Ontario, Canada plant, putting $1.3 billion toward transitioning it to foster electric vehicle (EV) production. The company hopes to release its own line of EV within the next decade. (CNBC)
- During its annual Vaccine Day, pharmaceutical leader Moderna (MRNA) revealed it is working on a vaccine for Lyme disease, which is contracted through infected tics and causes a myriad of severe symptoms. (MarketWatch)
Oil Clears Multi-Month Peak
Oil closed at a multi-month high following yesterday's lackluster performance and traders eye tomorrow's data release. For the session, May-dated crude added $1.79, or 2.2%, to close at $81.53 per barrel -- its highest mark since Jan. 23.
For a sixth-straight day gold finished above the $2,000 mark, following a supportive U.S. dollar. June-dated gold still tacked on $15.20 or 0.8%, to settle at $2,019 an ounce today.
