Dow Extends Winning Streak as Investors Eye Inflation Release

The major indexes extended their shaky trading, with the blue-chip index logging its fourth-straight daily gain. Recession fears ahead of tomorrow's March inflation reading pushed the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower, after both struggled for direction most of the day. CarMax (KMX) made noise after earnings as well, while oil snuck back above its round $80 mark.

Things to Know Today

Ford Motor (F) is investing in its Ontario, Canada plant, putting $1.3 billion toward transitioning it to foster electric vehicle (EV) production. The company hopes to release its own line of EV within the next decade. (CNBC) During its annual Vaccine Day, pharmaceutical leader Moderna (MRNA) revealed it is working on a vaccine for Lyme disease, which is contracted through infected tics and causes a myriad of severe symptoms. (MarketWatch) Options traders flocked toward biotech powerhouse. Telecomm stock dialed in right now. Bull note blasted WW International stock.

Oil Clears Multi-Month Peak

Oil closed at a multi-month high following yesterday's lackluster performance and traders eye tomorrow's data release. For the session, May-dated crude added $1.79, or 2.2%, to close at $81.53 per barrel -- its highest mark since Jan. 23.

For a sixth-straight day gold finished above the $2,000 mark, following a supportive U.S. dollar. June-dated gold still tacked on $15.20 or 0.8%, to settle at $2,019 an ounce today.

