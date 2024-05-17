News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Dow Extends May Takeover, Closes Above 40k

May 17, 2024 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow continued its song of success for May this week. The blue-chip index closed above 40,000 for the first time ever today after a triple digit pop, which also helped secure a fifth-consecutive weekly gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also posted weekly wins, their fourth straight, though the latter fell today. After investors unpacked inflation data throughout the week, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its lowest close since November 2019.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Record-breaking week sends Dow surging.
  • Oil and gas stock for options bulls to watch.
  • Plus, GTA delay aftermath; how to use short put spreads; and another AI deal to note.

indexesmay17

nysemay17

5 Things to Know Today

  1. LiveNation (LYV) and other U.S. ticketing sites will have to be more transparent per the latest bill passed through Congress earlier this week. (MarketWatch)
  2. Popular budget airliner has decided to do away with flight change fees as an important piece of its pricing overhaul plan. (CNBC)
  3. Video game stock brushes off GTA delay.
  4. How to snag a profit using short put spreads.
  5. OpenAI deal sends Reddit stock surging.

Earnings 0517

uvolmay17

Oil and Gold Snag Daily, Weekly Wins

On the heels of Chinese and U.S. economic data, June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude surged above the $80 mark for the first time this month. Oil added 83 cents, or 1.1%, at $80.06 a barrel on the day, and climbed 2.2% for the week.

Gold futures moved higher on weakness in the greenback. June-dated gold tacked on $31.90 or 1.3%, to finish the day at $2,417.40, and the week up 3.2%.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.