DOW Expands SAS Chemicals Capacity to Boost Sealant Range

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced a capacity expansion in its minority ownership investment in SAS Chemicals GmbH, a specialty chemical producer of sealants and components used in the manufacture of insulating glass, to provide a more comprehensive facade offering.



Dow's silicone insulating glass sealants have been utilized in commercial structural glazing applications for over five decades, providing outstanding UV protection and structural capabilities while also motivating designers to create novel architectural possibilities for glass facades.



More than 70% of the world's top 20 tallest structures, according to the Council of Tall Structures and Urban Habitat, are bonded with Dow technology. Dow now provides a greater choice of high-performance adhesives and sealant solutions for insulating glass makers owing to the capacity expansion at Germany-based SAS Chemicals GmbH.



As part of this capacity development, SAS Chemicals will reinforce operations in Germany and increase production in Turkey, which is well-positioned to serve the worldwide market and supplement current SAS operations. SAS Chemicals' Turkey facility is slated to commence operations in June 2024.



Shares of DOW have gained 12.3% over the past year compared with a 2.7% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the first-quarter call, Dow said that demand in key end-use markets such as packaging, mobility and energy applications is trending higher sequentially, which is in sync with its expectations at the beginning of the year.



The company expects its high-value organic growth investments and advantaged portfolio to allow it to deliver earnings growth and increased shareholder value as the economic recovery gains strength. This provides DOW with the financial flexibility to advance its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings improvement annually by 2030.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. ATI, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



ATI carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 65.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 137.7%% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 39.1% in the past year.





