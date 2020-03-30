Dow Expands Hand Sanitizer Production To Five More Sites - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Materials science company Dow, inc. (DOW) announced Monday that its manufacturing sites in Auburn, Michigan; South Charleston, West Virginia; Seneffe, Belgium; and Hortolândia, Brazil possess the necessary raw material handling, mixing and packaging capabilities and will produce hand sanitizer. These locations join Dow's site in Stade, Germany which already produced hand sanitizer for donation.

Dow does not typically produce hand sanitizer, but a large portion of the required raw materials are readily available at Company sites. In addition, Dow's asset flexibility allows for a meaningful volume of sanitizer to be produced with little to no impact to normal operations.

Dow collaborated with officials in each of the locations to understand their needs and requirements. In the U.S., the Company worked with officials in Michigan and West Virginia, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, and the Department of Homeland Security

Dow's Auburn site has the capacity to produce approximately 15,000 pounds (7 metric tons) of hand sanitizer per week, which equates to nearly 30,000 eight-ounce bottles. Similar or greater volumes are expected to be produced at the other Dow locations.

When all of these locations are at full production, Dow's collective output is expected to reach more than 440,000 pounds (200 metric tons), or the equivalent of more than 880,000 eight-ounce bottles.

All of the hand sanitizer that will be produced has been allocated with the majority for donation to health systems and government agencies for distribution. First deliveries are expected to begin this week.

