Is Dow ETF Better-Positioned Than S&P 500 & Nasdaq Amid Iran War?

Wall Street has been seesawing for quite some time now due to rising geopolitical concerns related to the Iran war. While major U.S. indexes have lost ground during the ongoing war, is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA better-positioned than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and the Nasdaq-100-based Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ?

Healthcare Sector Gaining Prominence

The healthcare sector has received a boost lately as investors have rotated to non-cyclical and lower-valuation sectors for diversification away from the tech space. The sector has a safe-haven status and is recession-proof in nature. The healthcare sector has about 13% exposure in the fund DIA.

Financials in Stable Positions

The Dow Jones’ potential rally could be backed by strength in the banking and financial stocks. The fundamentals of the banks are strong, though warfare may keep their rally in check in the near term. Financial stocks command about 26% of the Dow Jones.

Information Technology May Gain Amid Warfare

Strong AI spending and cloud demand are making large-cap tech stocks defensive growth plays. Rising cyberwarfare risks are boosting demand for cybersecurity firms and related ETFs.During periods of turbulence, some Wall Street strategists suggest that certain technology giants can serve as relative safe havens (read: Are Tech ETFs New Safe Haven Amid Iran War?).

According to Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, the artificial intelligence trade continues to benefit from a strong structural tailwind, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Tech stocks have about a 17% weight in the DIA ETF.

Fed to Stay Put?

Before the war, the Fed was less likely to cut rates in the early phase of 2026. While U.S. economic growth is moderately strong, and the war-led uncertainty may take a toll on the economy, the Fed is now less likely to hike rates and may stay less hawkish for longer..

Moreover, the war-led spike in energy prices and the potential rise in inflation will also likely keep the Fed from cutting rates soon. Hence, we expect the Fed to stay put in the near term. If rates remain at higher levels, the Dow Jones should fare better than its two major peers, as the Dow Jones is value-focused and value stocks fare better in a higher-rate environment.

Bottom Line

So, overall, the Dow Jones’ performance should be good in the near term, if not great. Its diversified approach may now favor the index. Investors can keep a close tab on the DIA ETF. However, if the Fed continues to cut rates ahead amid war-led pressure, the Nasdaq may again flex its muscles, subside AI-related bubble as well as heavy capex fears, and top the Dow Jones.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.