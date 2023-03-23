Dow Erases Triple-Digit Lead as Nasdaq Enjoys Tech Rally

The Dow pared triple-digit gains this afternoon -- and even briefly dipped into the red -- to settle only modestly higher, despite earlier tracking toward its best single-session win since Jan. 6. Regional bank stocks continued to lag, while the tech sector rallied as investors became more confident in cooling Treasury yields and a slower pace of interest rate hikes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq scored its third gain in four sessions, while the S&P 500 also finished higher.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

How profitable is Ford's EV business ?

How profitable is ? Accenture stock popped after layoffs.

popped after layoffs. Plus, no post-earnings pop for DRI; how to sell premium; and the schedule next week.

5 Things to Know Today

Gold Surges as Oil Breaches $70

Oil prices settled lower on Thursday, slipping back below the $70 mark after just conquering it in the previous session. Lingering concerns over the financial sector weighed on black gold today. April-dated crude shed 94 cents, or 1.3%, to close at $69.96 per barrel on the day.

Gold prices moved sharply in the opposite direction to settle at their highest level in more than a year. Investors rushed to the safe-haven asset after the growing indication that a hawkish Fed could soon wind down its rate hike cycle. April-dated gold rose $46.30, or 2.4%, to settle at $1,995.90 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.