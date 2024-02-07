Dow Enjoys Record Close Amid Earnings Barrage

Wall Street was higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 moving closer to the psychologically significant 5,000 level and touching another intraday high. Investors digested another round of earnings results, while high-flying tech stocks surged. In response, the Dow and Nasdaq both turned in triple-digit wins, the former notching a new record close and the latter hitting a more than two-year high.
5 Things to Know Today
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin told MarketWatch that declining goods prices could be a "head fake" and a rebound might be incoming. (MarketWatch)
- General Motors (GM) announced plans to spend $19 billion over the next decade for electric vehicle (EV) batteries sourced from LG Chem. (CNBC)
Oil, Gold Prices Edge Higher
Oil futures logged a minor gain, following a weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories, gasoline declines, and a distillate stockpiles update. For the session, March-dated West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) added 55 cents, or 0.8%, to finish at $73.86 per barrel.
Gold prices were barely changed Wednesday, as investors remained focused on the Fed. April-dated gold inched up 30 cents, or 0.01%, to settle at $2,051.70 for the session.
