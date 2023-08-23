Dow Enjoys Long Overdue, Triple-Digit Pop

All three indexes enjoyed a close in the black following higher-than-expected home sales data, an outstanding tech sector, and Foot Locker's (FL) lackluster outlook. The blue-chip index scored its first triple-digit pop in weeks, the Nasdaq extended its win streak to three, and the S&P 500 logged its best daily percentage pop since June. Tomorrow, all eyes will be on Nvidia's (NVDA) post-earnings performance.

5 Things to Know Today

Criminal charges have been filed in a fraud case in which $836 million of Covid relief funds had been stolen. The charges hit 371 people and was filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ). (CNBC) Sanctions may be lifted for Venezuela in 2024, as the country's leadership works with the Biden administration to reach a fair-election agreement. (Bloomberg) This clothing stock became a bull favorite. Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White delves into 9 stocks set to soar. Recall sends electric bike maker to record lows.

Gold Enjoys Best Day Since July

Crude prices fell to a one-month bottom, as demand outlook continued to weigh heavy on commodity investors. September-dated oil fell 73 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $78.91 per barrel.

Gold put on its best daily performance since late-July, as its majority long-term outlook is seen as a good investment. December-dated gold added $22.10, or roughly 1.2%, to settle at $1,948.10 an ounce.

