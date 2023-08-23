Dow Enjoys Long Overdue, Triple-Digit Pop

All three indexes enjoyed a close in the black following higher-than-expected home sales data, an outstanding tech sector, and Foot Locker's (FL) lackluster outlook. The blue-chip index scored its first triple-digit pop in weeks, the Nasdaq extended its win streak to three, and the S&P 500 logged its best daily percentage pop since June. Tomorrow, all eyes will be on Nvidia's (NVDA) post-earnings performance.
5 Things to Know Today
- Criminal charges have been filed in a fraud case in which $836 million of Covid relief funds had been stolen. The charges hit 371 people and was filed by the Department of Justice (DoJ). (CNBC)
- Sanctions may be lifted for Venezuela in 2024, as the country's leadership works with the Biden administration to reach a fair-election agreement. (Bloomberg)
Gold Enjoys Best Day Since July
Crude prices fell to a one-month bottom, as demand outlook continued to weigh heavy on commodity investors. September-dated oil fell 73 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $78.91 per barrel.
Gold put on its best daily performance since late-July, as its majority long-term outlook is seen as a good investment. December-dated gold added $22.10, or roughly 1.2%, to settle at $1,948.10 an ounce.
