DOW Enhances Beauty Care Portfolio With New Ingredients

Dow Inc. DOW will introduce a broader range of skin, hair and color cosmetics combined with the debut of its first low-carbon silicone elastomer blends under Decarbia, its reduced carbon platform, at New York SCC Suppliers' Day 2025. The company is targeting these new product offerings for conditioning and deposition aid, styling, cleanser, film formers for color cosmetics and sun care applications.

DOW’s high-performing products are made keeping the commitment towards decarbonization and sustainable solutions in mind. The introduction of its first four low-carbon DOWSIL Silicone Elastomers Blends is the result of the decarbonization of its silicon metal feedstocks, backed by verified carbon compensation certification and third-party Environmental Product Declarations and certified Life Cycle Analyses.

The company will also unveil other prototypes under the theme 'From Shower to Sensational,' which include From Shower to Sensational formulation kit of 12 thoughtfully crafted formulas, a low viscosity conditioning agent DEXCARE CD-2 Polymer, a hair styling polymerACUDYNE 2000, ACULYN F1 Polymer that ensures smooth flow and clarity, as well as DOWSIL MQ-1610 ID Resin and DOWSIL MQ-1650 ID Resinto offer long wear and sun protection. Furthermore, this will be accompanied by the launch of the “ProtecTress 2.0 program,” focusing on effective hair heat protection options.

DOW stock has lost 46.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 25.7% decline.



DOW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Balchem Corporation BCPC. While AKZOY and NEM currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have gained 29.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.15 per share, indicating a rise of 31% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest. Its shares have gained 8.3% in the past year.

