Dow Emerges From Red Territory; S&P 500 Settles Lower

Wall Street began the week quietly, with investors likely in a holding pattern until after tomorrow's consumer price index (CPI) reading for February. The Dow still managed to reverse its midday triple-digit losses and nabbed a small gain, however, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq settled below breakeven. Amid this hesitancy, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) settled at its highest level in more than two weeks, and marked is fifth daily gain in six.

Commodities Muted Ahead of Inflation Data

Oil prices settled lower ahead of inflation data for February and outlooks from the both Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA). April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) shed 8 cents, or 0.1%, to finish at $77.93 per barrel.

Gold prices settled near record levels as traders also awaited economic data that could shed light on the future of interest rates. April-dated gold added $3.10, or 0.1%, to settle at $2,188.60 per ounce.

