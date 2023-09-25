Dow Ekes Out Last-Minute Win as Treasury Yields Surge

The S&P 500 ticked higher today, after the 10-year Treasury note hit its highest level in 16 years. Elsewhere, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) closed at its lowest level since 2011. The Nasdaq edged higher as well after several Big Tech firms popped following Amazon.com's (AMZN) new investment, while the Dow snapped a four-day losing streak.

5 Things to Know Today

Spotify (SPOT) revealed a new AI feature with the ability to translate podcasts into different languages while keeping the host's own voice. (CNBC) Peloton (PTON) stock hit a new record low following a halved price target at UBS. (MarketWatch) Amazon invested in an AI startup. Behind this blue chip's bear note. Impact of October's put magnet effect.

There are no earnings of note to report.

Crude Futures Tumble

Oil futures took a step back Monday, amid news that Russia relaxed its fuel export ban amid a tightening supply picture and unknown demand outlook. Crude for November delivery fell 35 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $89.68 per barrel.

Gold futures fell as well, while investors fretted over the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer stance on interest rates. December-dated gold dropped $9, or 0.6% to close at $1,936.60 an ounce on the day.

