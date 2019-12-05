Dow Ekes Out a Win as Nike Rises

The Dow was relatively static today, trading on both sides of breakeven before eventually eking out a small win. Investors continued to turn a wary eye to the U.S.-China trade conflict, while economic data was also in focus. Elsewhere, investors paid specific attention to Nike (NKE) after an upgrade from Goldman Sachs, along with the retail sector more broadly, after several members stepped into the earnings confessional. Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also didn't stray too far from breakeven.

Why one analyst is concerned with Facebook's fast growth

Calls were red-hot for this retail stock after a halo lift.

AOBC stock pops before earnings; Chipotle options are on sale; and finance stock gets rocked.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,677.79) added 28 points, or 0.1%. Seventeen of the 30 blue chips ended higher with Nike (NKE) in the lead on a 2.2% pop, while 3M (MMM) sunk to the bottom of the index, shedding 1.7%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,117.43) added 4.7 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,570.70) added 4 points, or 0.1%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 14.52) gave back 0.3 point, or 1.9%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Pharmaceutical issue Biogen (BIIB) just unveiled even more data on its late-stage Alzheimer's therapy, aducanumab. While much of the data echoed that of the release from October, analysts expect the drug will be taken to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (CNBC) A Peruvian diplomat announced that the United States and Peru are nearing an agreement that would promote U.S. investments in the country. The agreement will take place under the United States' "Growth in the Americas" initiative. (Reuters)

Oil Prices Waffle as Investors Eye OPEC Meeting

Oil prices waffled today, as investors kept tabs on today's Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting. January-dated crude futures closed flat for the day at $58.43 per barrel.

Gold prices managed to win back most of yesterday's losses today as investors turned back towards the precious metal amid shaky trade sentiment. February gold futures tacked on $2.90, or 0.2%, to close at $1,483.10 an ounce.

