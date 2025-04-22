DOW Earnings Preview: Recent $DOW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOW ($DOW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,343,012,373 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.
DOW Insider Trading Activity
DOW insiders have traded $DOW stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES R FITTERLING (Chair and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 25,600 shares for an estimated $1,062,155 and 0 sales.
- GAURDIE E. JR. BANISTER purchased 7,339 shares for an estimated $299,932
- RICHARD K DAVIS purchased 6,025 shares for an estimated $249,730
- DEBRA L. DIAL purchased 675 shares for an estimated $26,196
DOW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 527 institutional investors add shares of DOW stock to their portfolio, and 850 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 10,522,232 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $422,257,170
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,236,793 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $250,282,503
- STATE STREET CORP removed 5,400,379 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $216,717,209
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 2,286,472 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,756,121
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 2,161,593 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,744,727
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,011,208 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,709,777
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,982,407 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $79,553,992
DOW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DOW stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
DOW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DOW in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/04/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/17/2024
DOW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DOW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DOW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $40.0 on 04/04/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $44.0 on 12/19/2024
- Eric Boyes from Evercore ISI set a target price of $56.0 on 12/17/2024
- Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 11/08/2024
